29 May Weather in Cayman

29 May Wed 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Cloudiness and showers will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough lingers over the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.
Humidity: 81% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.7 (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 86.6° F L 77.2°F
Winds: Today SE 15-25 mph Tonight SSE 15-25 mph
Barometer: 1011.50 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.87 in
Last 24 hrs 0.04 in This month: 2.47 in
0 days since rain
8 rain days in May
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 11.65 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.
Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in May: 82°F
MOON: 24% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
