May 29, 2019

29 May Weather in Cayman

29 May Wed 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Cloudiness and showers will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough lingers over the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.

Humidity: 81% (DOWN from yesterday)


UV: 12.7 (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 86.6° F L 77.2°F 
Winds: Today SE 15-25 mph Tonight SSE 15-25 mph
Barometer: 1011.50 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 0.04 in This month: 2.47 in

0 days since rain

8 rain days in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 11.65 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May: 82°F

MOON: 24% illumination

Waning Crescent
GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

