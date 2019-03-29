March 29, 2019

29 Mar Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Moderate winds and seas are expected over Cayman due in part to a high pressure system over the southeaster USA. Radar images show scattered showers mainly west of Grand Cayman which are moving towards the south.

Humidity: 64% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.5 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78.°F to 85°F. Yesterday: H 82.0°F L 73.6°F
Winds: Today N 5-10 mph Tonight N 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.92 in 5 days since rain 6 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 7.26 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.

Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F

Sea Temperature in March: 81°F

MOON: 37% illumination

Waning Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

