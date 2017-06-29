June 29, 2017

29 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 29, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

June 29 Thursday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Jun 29 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Stewart

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Jun 29 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Stewart

 

 

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Light to moderate easterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure builds over the southeast United States. Radar images show isolated showers southeast of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 87%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 12.9 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 90.8°F  L 78.5°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ENE 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1016:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  4.64 in

9 Rain days in May   10 Rain days in June   1 day since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 12.64 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F

in June 84°F

Moon: 35% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge


http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

For Tropical Weather go to:

National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.s

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 29 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – Caribbean Edition says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:26 am

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News June 29 Thursday 2017 Tropical Report Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Thu Jun 29 2017 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$ Forecaster Stewart Tropical Weather Outlook NWS… Link: 29 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*