29 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 29 Thursday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu Jun 29 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Stewart
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Jun 29 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Stewart
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Light to moderate easterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure builds over the southeast United States. Radar images show isolated showers southeast of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 87% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.8°F L 78.5°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1016:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 4.64 in
9 Rain days in May 10 Rain days in June 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 12.64 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
Moon: 35% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
