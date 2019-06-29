29 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

29 Jun Sat 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Brown

EASTERN PACIFIC

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT FRI JUN 28 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Alvin, located several hundred miles west-southwest of the

southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

1. An elongated area of showers and thunderstorms located well to the

southwest of the southern coast of Mexico is associated with a

tropical wave. Environmental conditions are expected to be

conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression

is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while the

disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

2. An area of low pressure is expected to form by the middle of next

week several hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico.

Conditions appear favorable for development of this system while it

moves westward to west-northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

500 AM PDT Thu Jun 28 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently downgraded Tropical Storm Alvin, located several hundred miles south of the southerntip of the Baja California peninsula.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the development of this system over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward well away from the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Forecaster Bevin

ALVIN WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service would like to announce that our phone lines are currently down. We are asking the public to email their weather queries to met.office@gov.ky or message us via Facebook. We are sorry for the inconvenience as services will be restore as soon as possible.

SYNOPSIS

Cloudiness and showers are expected to persist for the next 12 to 24 hours as an upper level low pressure system lingers over the Northwest Caribbean.

Humidity: 77% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 11.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.7° F L 75.9°F

Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1014.60 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 3.76 in

Last 24 hrs 1.11 in This month: 2.76 in

0 days since rain

8 rain days in June

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 15.70 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.

Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in June: 84°F



MOON: 14% illumination

Waning Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

