29 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

29 Jun Sat 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Brown
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT FRI JUN 28 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Alvin, located several hundred miles west-southwest of the
southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.
1. An elongated area of showers and thunderstorms located well to the
southwest of the southern coast of Mexico is associated with a
tropical wave. Environmental conditions are expected to be
conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression
is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while the
disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
2. An area of low pressure is expected to form by the middle of next
week several hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico.
Conditions appear favorable for development of this system while it
moves westward to west-northwestward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
Forecaster Brown
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Jun 28 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently downgraded Tropical Storm Alvin, located several hundred miles south of the southerntip of the Baja California peninsula.
A tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the development of this system over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward well away from the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
Forecaster Bevin
ALVIN WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
The Cayman Islands National Weather Service would like to announce that our phone lines are currently down. We are asking the public to email their weather queries to met.office@gov.ky or message us via Facebook. We are sorry for the inconvenience as services will be restore as soon as possible.
SYNOPSIS
Cloudiness and showers are expected to persist for the next 12 to 24 hours as an upper level low pressure system lingers over the Northwest Caribbean.
Humidity: 77% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.7° F L 75.9°F
Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1014.60 mb Rising slowly
Rain: Last month: 3.76 in
Last 24 hrs 1.11 in This month: 2.76 in
0 days since rain
8 rain days in June
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 15.70 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.
Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June: 84°F
MOON: 14% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
