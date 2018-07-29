29 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

29 Jul Sun 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Stewart
1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Depression Gilma, located about 1300 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii.
1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low
pressure located several hundred miles south-southwest of Acapulco,
Mexico continue to show signs of organization. Environmental
conditions appear conducive for some additional development of this
system during the next several days while it moves westward to
west-northwestward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…40 percent.
Forecaster Beven
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 81% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.5°F L 76.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10- GC
Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.26 This month: 1.64 in 0 days since rain 8 rain days in July
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 19.10 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon illumination: 98% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
