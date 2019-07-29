29 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 Dist.

29 Jul Mon 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon Jul 29 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical Storm Erick
ERICK CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN, EXPECTED TO BECOME A HURRICANE VERY SOON
Tropical Storm Flossie
DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS TO TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers are expected overnight as patches low level cloudiness moves off of eastern Cuba and into our area.
Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 75°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 92.6 F L 82.0°F
Winds: Today NE 10-15 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1013.40 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.57 in
0 days since rain
10 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.87 in
Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 9% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
Speak Your Mind