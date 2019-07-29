July 29, 2019

29 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 Dist.

29 Jul Mon 2019

Tropical Report

icons.wxug.com

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 29 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical Storm Erick

ERICK CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN, EXPECTED TO BECOME A HURRICANE VERY SOON

Tropical Storm Flossie

DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS TO TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers are expected overnight as patches low level cloudiness moves off of eastern Cuba and into our area.

Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)


UV: 12.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 75°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 92.6 F L 82.0°F 
Winds: Today NE 10-15 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1013.40 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.57 in

0 days since rain

10 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.87 in

Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

Sea Temperature in July: 84°F

MOON: 9% illumination

Waning Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center athttps://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

