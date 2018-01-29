29 Jan Weather In Cayman

Light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system moves over the Atlantic Ocean and weakens. Tonight a cold front is expected to move into the Northwest Caribbean leading to cloudy and windy conditions from tomorrow morning. Radar images show isolated showers north of the Cayman Islands.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared