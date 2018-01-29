29 Jan Weather In Cayman

29 Jan Mon 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system moves over the Atlantic Ocean and weakens. Tonight a cold front is expected to move into the Northwest Caribbean leading to cloudy and windy conditions from tomorrow morning. Radar images show isolated showers north of the Cayman Islands.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 90% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 7.5 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 81.6°F L 76.6°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NNE 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.260 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 1.84 in
6 Rain days in Dec 13 Rain days in Jan 2 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.84 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
94% illuminated Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
