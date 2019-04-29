29 Apr Weather in Cayman

29 Apr Mon 2019

Weather in Cayman

Light to moderate northeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean remains slack.

Humidity: 79% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 12.6 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.9° F L 76.9°F

Winds: Today ENE 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1014.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 1.79 in

3 days since rain

10 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 9.11 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.

Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 27% illumination

Waning Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown