29 Apr Weather in Cayman

29 Apr Mon 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light to moderate northeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean remains slack.
Humidity: 79% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.6 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.9° F L 76.9°F
Winds: Today ENE 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1014.10 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 0.98 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 1.79 in
3 days since rain
10 rain days in April
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 9.11 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.
Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April: 81°F
MOON: 27% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
