28 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 H/cane, 1 TS, 1 Dist (Atlantic)

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Sep 28 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Maria, located a few hundred miles east-northeast of Cape

Hatteras, North Carolina, and on Hurricane Lee, located over the

central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east of Bermuda.

1. A large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the

northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba to the Bahamas is associated

with a broad surface trough interacting with an upper-level low. A

weak area of low pressure is likely to form from this weather system

while it moves northward across Cuba and near the east coast of

the Florida peninsula during the next few days, and environmental

conditions appear conducive for development before upper-level winds

become less favorable early next week. Regardless of development,

this system is likely to produce locally heavy rainfall over

portions of Cuba, southern Florida, the Florida Keys, and the

Bahamas during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Stewart

LEE EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE NORTHEASTWARD OVER THE CENTRAL ATLANTIC



Hurricane Lee Discussion Number 41

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017

500 AM AST Thu Sep 28 2017

Although Lee remains a powerful hurricane, the cloud pattern

appears to be gradually losing some organization. The eye has

become ragged at times, and the convective pattern is now more

asymmetric with convection becoming limited over the northwestern

quadrant. The initial wind speed is held at 95 kt, based on an

average of the Dvorak CI-numbers from TAFB/SAB and CIMSS at the

University of Wisconsin, but this could be a little generous.

Lee is headed toward an environment of strong wind shear and cooler

waters. These more hostile conditions should cause the system to

steadily weaken during the next couple of days, and Lee will likely

fall below hurricane strength in 36 to 48 hours. The system is

expected to lose its tropical characteristics in a little more than

2 days when it will be over SSTs below 20 deg C and in an

environment of about 30 kt of westerly shear. Dissipation is now

predicted to occur by day 3, in agreement with the latest runs of

the GFS and ECMWF models. The NHC intensity forecast is an update

of the previous one, and it remains in good agreement with the ICON

and HCCA consensus aids.

Lee has turned to the north at 8 kt on the western side of a

mid-level ridge. The hurricane is forecast to begin accelerating

to the northeast later today when it becomes embedded in fast

mid-latitude flow, and it should continue moving in that direction

until it dissipates. The models are tightly clustered, and only

minor changes were made to the previous NHC track forecast.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 28/0900Z 32.5N 57.2W 95 KT 110 MPH

12H 28/1800Z 34.5N 56.3W 90 KT 105 MPH

24H 29/0600Z 37.4N 53.4W 75 KT 85 MPH

36H 29/1800Z 41.0N 47.7W 65 KT 75 MPH

48H 30/0600Z 44.7N 39.4W 55 KT 65 MPH

72H 01/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Cangialosi

MARIA WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL STORM



Tropical Storm Maria Discussion Number 49

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM EDT Thu Sep 28 2017

Maria’s satellite presentation has not changed much during the past

six hours, with 15-20 kt of northwesterly shear continuing to

displace much of the deep convection to the east of the center.

Despite the discrepancy between aircraft observations and Dvorak

estimates noted yesterday, a pair of ASCAT passes from a few hours

ago showed maximum winds in the 50-55 kt range. Even with the

assumption that the resolution of the ASCAT data may not have

revealed the highest winds, an analysis suggests that Maria has

weakened back to a 60-kt tropical storm. Little change in intensity

is anticipated during the next two days while Maria moves over sea

surface temperatures of 26-27 degrees Celsius, and while vertical

shear decreases during the next 24 hours. After 48 hours, a marked

jump in shear and much colder waters should induce more weakening,

and model guidance indicates that Maria should complete

extratropical transition by day 3. The extratropical low should

then be absorbed by a larger system over the northeastern Atlantic

by day 4. This scenario is in agreement with guidance provided by

the NOAA Ocean Prediction Center.

Maria is becoming embedded in the mid-latitude westerlies and is

now moving toward the east-northeast, or 060/7 kt. The cyclone is

expected to turn eastward very soon, but then turn back toward the

east-northeast in 36 hours as a positively tilted trough moves off

the New England and Atlantic Canada coasts. The speed differences

among the track models are not as significant as they were

yesterday, although the updated NHC track forecast was nudged

southward for much of the forecast period to follow an overall

modest shift in the guidance envelope.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 28/0900Z 36.8N 71.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 28/1800Z 36.8N 68.8W 55 KT 65 MPH

24H 29/0600Z 37.0N 64.9W 55 KT 65 MPH

36H 29/1800Z 38.0N 59.7W 55 KT 65 MPH

48H 30/0600Z 40.0N 53.1W 55 KT 65 MPH

72H 01/0600Z 46.4N 35.5W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 02/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Sep 28 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$

Forecaster Zelinsky