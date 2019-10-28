28 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 T.S., 1 Dist.

28 Oct Mon 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Oct 27

PABLO CONTINUES TO RAPIDLY WEAKEN OVER THE FAR NORTH ATLANTIC… …EXPECTED TO LOSE TROPICAL CHARACTERISTICS LATER THIS MORNING

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light easterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a slack pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Further east, a tropical wave just east of Jamaica will move into the Cayman area tomorrow morning with a slight increase chance of showers. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 50% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 9.1 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 89.7°F L 81.3°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1014.30 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.14 in

This month: 4.58 in

0 days since rain

14 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 24.66 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:0.4% illumination

Waxing Crescent

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

