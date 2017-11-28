28 Nov Weather In Cayman

28 Nov Tue 2017
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 86% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.8 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Yesterday: H 86.4°F L 73.9°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.10 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 16.52 in Last 24 hrs 0.11 This month: 14.62 in
19 Rain days in Oct 20 Rain days in Nov o days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 60.35 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in. Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in NOV 82°F
Moon: 68% Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN NOV 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
