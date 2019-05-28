28 May Weather in Cayman

28 May Tue 2019

Weather in Cayman

Cloudy to overcast skies with heavy showers that may lead to flooding in low lying areas. Possibility of thunder in afternoon.

Humidity: 84% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 12.6 (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 74°F to 86°F. Yesterday: H 90.7° F L 74.5°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight SE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1011.60 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 1.47 in This month: 2.42 in

0 days since rain

7 rain days in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 11.60 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in May: 82°F



MOON: 33% illumination

Waning Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown