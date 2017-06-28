28 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 28 Wednesday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Jun 28 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Stewart
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Jun 28 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Dora, located a few hundred miles southwest of the southern
tip of the Baja California peninsula.
1. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form late this week a
few hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico. Some
gradual development of this system is possible by early next week
while it moves west-northwestward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Beven
DORA FORECAST TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW LATER TODAY
Tropical Storm Dora Discussion Number 14
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP042017
300 AM MDT Wed Jun 28 2017
Microwave images indicate that Dora stopped producing deep
convection soon after 0000 UTC, and all cloud tops warmed above -50C
by 0245 UTC. The circulation now consists of a swirl of low- to
mid-level clouds, and the initial intensity is lowered to 35 kt
based on a blend of the latest subjective and objective Dvorak
estimates. Deep convection is unlikely to return due to cold sea
surface temperatures, and Dora is forecast to degenerate to a
remnant low later this morning or this afternoon.
Dora has slowed down with an initial motion estimate of 285/9 kt.
A low- to mid-level ridge to the north of the cyclone should
maintain Dora on a similar west-northwestward trajectory for the
next day or two. Based on the latest surface fields from the GFS
and ECMWF models, the remnant low is forecast to dissipate by 48
hours.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 28/0900Z 19.8N 113.1W 35 KT 40 MPH
12H 28/1800Z 20.4N 114.3W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
24H 29/0600Z 21.2N 116.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
36H 29/1800Z 21.6N 117.7W 15 KT 15 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
48H 30/0600Z…DISSIPATED
Forecaster Berg
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure builds over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers southwest of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.
Humidity: 91% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.8 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.2°F L 77.4°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1015:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 4.64 in
9 Rain days in May 10 Rain days in June 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 12.64 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
Moon: 25% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
