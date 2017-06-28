28 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Jun 28 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Stewart

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Jun 28 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Dora, located a few hundred miles southwest of the southern

tip of the Baja California peninsula.

1. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form late this week a

few hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico. Some

gradual development of this system is possible by early next week

while it moves west-northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Beven

DORA FORECAST TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW LATER TODAY

Tropical Storm Dora Discussion Number 14

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP042017

300 AM MDT Wed Jun 28 2017

Microwave images indicate that Dora stopped producing deep

convection soon after 0000 UTC, and all cloud tops warmed above -50C

by 0245 UTC. The circulation now consists of a swirl of low- to

mid-level clouds, and the initial intensity is lowered to 35 kt

based on a blend of the latest subjective and objective Dvorak

estimates. Deep convection is unlikely to return due to cold sea

surface temperatures, and Dora is forecast to degenerate to a

remnant low later this morning or this afternoon.

Dora has slowed down with an initial motion estimate of 285/9 kt.

A low- to mid-level ridge to the north of the cyclone should

maintain Dora on a similar west-northwestward trajectory for the

next day or two. Based on the latest surface fields from the GFS

and ECMWF models, the remnant low is forecast to dissipate by 48

hours.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 28/0900Z 19.8N 113.1W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 28/1800Z 20.4N 114.3W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

24H 29/0600Z 21.2N 116.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

36H 29/1800Z 21.6N 117.7W 15 KT 15 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

48H 30/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Berg

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure builds over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers southwest of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.