28 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

28 Jun Fri 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Beven
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Jun 28 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently downgraded Tropical Storm Alvin, located several hundred miles south of the southerntip of the Baja California peninsula.
A tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the development of this system over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward well away from the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
Forecaster Bevin
ALVIN BEGINNING TO WEAKEN
Tropical Storm Alvin Discussion Number 11
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP012019
200 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019
Alvin’s satellite presentation has begun to degrade overnight with
the overall cloud pattern becoming elongated from southwest to
northeast. Earlier ASCAT data indicated that the center was located
within the southwestern portion of the main convective mass,
suggesting that southwesterly shear has caused the system to become
less symmetric. Subjective Dvorak T-numbers from SAB and TAFB have
started to decrease, and a blend of the various satellite intensity
estimates yields an initial wind speed of 60 kt for this advisory.
Increasing southwesterly shear and cooler waters ahead of the storm
are expected to cause rapid weakening during the next 24 to 36
hours. Since Alvin is a small cyclone, it is likely to suffer
from the affects of the hostile environment more quickly. As a
result, the NHC intensity forecast calls for a faster rate of
weakening than indicated by the statistical SHIPS/LGEM models and
is closest to the latest Florida State Superensemble. The cyclone
is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday and it
should dissipate shortly thereafter.
The initial motion estimate is 305/13 kt. The track forecast
philosophy remains the same as the previous advisory. Alvin should
continue to move around the western periphery of a subtropical ridge
during the next couple of days, with the weakening cyclone turning
more westward and decelerating. The latest NHC track forecast is
near the various consensus aids and is essentially an update of
the previous official forecast.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 28/0900Z 18.0N 116.3W 60 KT 70 MPH
12H 28/1800Z 19.2N 118.0W 55 KT 65 MPH
24H 29/0600Z 20.3N 119.8W 40 KT 45 MPH
36H 29/1800Z 20.9N 121.1W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
48H 30/0600Z 21.3N 122.5W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
72H 01/0600Z…DISSIPATED
Forecaster Brown
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
The Cayman Islands National Weather Service would like to announce that our phone lines are currently down. We are asking the public to email their weather queries to met.office@gov.ky or message us via Facebook. We are sorry for the inconvenience as services will be restore as soon as possible.
SYNOPSIS
An increase in cloudiness and showers are expected from tomorrow morning as an upper level low pressure system lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
Humidity: 77% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.7° F L 75.9°F
Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1014.60 mb Rising slowly
Rain: Last month: 3.76 in
Last 24 hrs 1.11 in This month: 2.76 in
0 days since rain
8 rain days in June
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 15.70 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.
Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June: 84°F
MOON: 21% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
