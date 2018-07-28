28 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Stewart

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Depression Gilma, located about 1500 miles west-southwest of the

southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

1. A broad area of low pressure has formed several hundred miles

south-southeast of Acapulco, Mexico. Environmental conditions

appear conducive for some slow development of this system while it

moves westward to west-northwestward during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

SYNOPSIS

Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Humidity: 87% (UP from yesterday) UV: 13.2 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 90.0°F L 78.3°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 5-10 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1016.30 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.01 This month: 1.38 in 0 days since rain 7 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.84 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 99% Waning Gibbous

