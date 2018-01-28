January 28, 2018

28 Jan Weather In Cayman

January 28, 2018
28 Jan Sun 2018

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Moderate easterly winds and rough seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system moves over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show scattered showers over the Cayman area moving west.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 86%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 8.0   VERY HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 84.7°F  L 73.0°F

Wind direction TODAY:  E 15-25 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1014.60 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.54 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  1.84 in

  6 Rain days in Dec  13 Rain days in Jan   1 day since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 Season Total: 1.84 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

in Jan 81°F

 

87% illuminated  Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

