28 Jan Weather In Cayman

28 Jan Sun 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Moderate easterly winds and rough seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system moves over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show scattered showers over the Cayman area moving west.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 86% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 8.0 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 84.7°F L 73.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 15-25 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.60 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 1.84 in
6 Rain days in Dec 13 Rain days in Jan 1 day since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.84 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
87% illuminated Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
