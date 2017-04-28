28 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

Apr 28 Friday 2017
Synopsis
Moderate east to southeasterly winds seas are expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as weak ridge of high pressure builds over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving northwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 80% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.8 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.3°F L 76.4°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE: 15-25 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 15-25 mph
Barometer: 1015:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 1.42 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 3.10 in
6 Rain days in March 5 Rain days in April 7 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 6.27 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.
Average rainfall in April 1.3 in. Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April 81°F
Moon: 12% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
