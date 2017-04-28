28 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

Moderate east to southeasterly winds seas are expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as weak ridge of high pressure builds over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving northwest.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 80% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 12.8 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.3°F L 76.4°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE: 15-25 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 15-25 mph



Barometer: 1015:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 1.42 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 3.10 in



6 Rain days in March 5 Rain days in April 7 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 6.27 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.

Average rainfall in April 1.3 in. Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April 81°F

Moon: 12% illuminated

