27 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 H/cane, 1 TS (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Sep 27 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Maria, located about 150 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North

Carolina, and on Hurricane Lee, located over the central Atlantic

Ocean.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Brown

STILL AN OPPORTUNITY FOR LEE TO STRENGTHEN TODAY



Hurricane Lee Discussion Number 37

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017

500 AM AST Wed Sep 27 2017

Conventional satellite imagery indicates that Lee has been

undergoing some cloud structural changes during the past several

hours. The eye has nearly doubled in size to 30 miles in

diameter, the central pressure indicated in the CIMSS Objective

Dvorak technique has increased a few millibars, and an earlier 2147

UTC WindSAT overpass revealed a developing outer ring surrounding

the partially opened inner core. These aforementioned cloud pattern

alterations arguably point to an undergoing eyewall replacement

cycle, and the possibility of intensification in the short term.

The initial intensity of 95 kt remains above the subjective

T-numbers, and is close to the CIMSS ADT estimated intensity. The

official intensity forecast reflects the possibility of Lee becoming

a major hurricane later today before a weakening trend commences by

early Wednesday. The global models and the FSU Cyclone Phase

Evolution product agree that Lee will maintain tropical

characteristics through day 3. Afterward, the guidance shows the

cyclone quickly absorbed by an existing larger baroclinic

system.

The initial motion is estimated to be west-northwestward, or 285/8

kt. Lee should turn gradually northwestward later today, and

generally northward on Thursday as the cyclone is steered by the

southwestern peripheral flow of a subtropical ridge over the

east-central Atlantic. Through the remaining portion of the

forecast, Lee is forecast to accelerate northeastward within the

strong mid-latitude southwesterly flow and ultimately dissipate in

72 hours. The model guidance suite continues to trend toward the

west through the 36-hour period, and the official forecast follows

suit. Beyond that time frame, the forecast is a little faster than

the previous advisory and is nudged toward the HFIP Corrected

Consensus technique model.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 27/0900Z 30.2N 56.3W 95 KT 110 MPH

12H 27/1800Z 30.8N 57.0W 95 KT 110 MPH

24H 28/0600Z 32.1N 57.3W 90 KT 105 MPH

36H 28/1800Z 34.5N 56.5W 85 KT 100 MPH

48H 29/0600Z 37.8N 53.1W 75 KT 85 MPH

72H 30/0600Z 46.3N 39.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

96H 01/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Roberts

MARIA CRAWLING NORTHWARD OFF THE NORTH CAROLINA OUTER BANKS



Tropical Storm Maria Discussion Number 45

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM EDT Wed Sep 27 2017

Maria has changed little in structure since the last advisory. A

band of deep convection attempted to wrap around the western side

of the circulation, but that has since dissipated due to continued

shear and dry air. The initial intensity remains 60 kt based on

surface winds measured by the SFMR on the previous reconnaissance

flight. Maria will likely be moving over some warm and cold eddies

associated with the Gulf Stream during the next 2 to 3 days, and

with vertical shear expected to gradually decrease during that

time, only slow weakening is anticipated. After day 3, vertical

shear increases significantly, and Maria is expected to complete

extratropical transition by day 4. The global models then indicate

that the low will be absorbed by a larger extratropical low over

the northeastern Atlantic by day 5.

Earlier reconnaissance fixes indicated that Maria’s center was

jumping around a bit, but its average motion is estimated to be

slowly northward, or 005 degrees at 4 kt. Maria is moving around

the western periphery of a mid-level ridge located over the central

Atlantic, and it should enter the mid-latitude westerlies in about

36 hours, at which point it is expected to accelerate northeastward

across the north Atlantic. Most of the model spread continues to

be in the along-track direction, highlighted by the faster GFS and

HWRF models and the slower ECMWF model. As was the case before,

the updated NHC track forecast splits the difference between these

scenarios and remains close to the multi-model consensus aids.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Maria is forecast to slowly move away from the U.S. east coast

during the next day or so. However, tropical storm conditions are

expected to continue along portions of the North Carolina coast

through much of today.

2. Storm surge flooding, especially along the sound side of the

North Carolina Outer Banks, is expected, and a storm surge warning

and watch are in effect for portions of eastern North Carolina.

3. Swells generated by Maria are affecting much of the east coast of

the United States, Atlantic Canada, Bermuda, the Bahamas, and the

Turks and Caicos Islands. These swells are likely to cause

life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult

products from your local weather office for more information.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 27/0900Z 35.1N 72.9W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 27/1800Z 35.7N 72.7W 55 KT 65 MPH

24H 28/0600Z 36.2N 71.7W 55 KT 65 MPH

36H 28/1800Z 36.5N 69.3W 50 KT 60 MPH

48H 29/0600Z 37.0N 65.3W 50 KT 60 MPH

72H 30/0600Z 40.5N 52.5W 50 KT 60 MPH

96H 01/0600Z 47.5N 32.5W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 02/0600Z…ABSORBED BY A LARGER EXTRATROPICAL LOW

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 27 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: 1. A broad area of low pressure previously located over the northern

Gulf of Tehuantepec has moved inland over the state of Oaxaca in

southeastern Mexico. Although tropical cyclone formation is no

longer a possibility with this disturbance due to land interaction,

associated shower and thunderstorm activity will likely produce

heavy rainfall over this region during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent. Forecaster Stewart