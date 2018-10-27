27 Oct Sat 2018 Tropical Report, 1 TS

by

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Subtropical

Storm Oscar, located over the central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. && Public Advisories on Oscar are issued under WMO header WTNT31 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT1. Forecast/Advisories on Oscar are

issued under WMO header WTNT21 KNHC and under AWIPS header

MIATCMAT1. $$

Forecaster Zelinsky OSCAR STRENGTHENS AS ITS CENTRAL PRESSURE DROPS

Subtropical Storm Oscar Discussion Number 2

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162018

500 AM AST Sat Oct 27 2018

Oscar’s convective pattern has not changed much since the previous

advisory. The surface center is displaced just to the southeast of

a burst of deep convection, and other convective elements extend

along a broken band over the eastern part of the circulation.

Although satellite classifications have not increased, a drifting

buoy (47546) near Oscar’s center recently reported a pressure of

998.8 mb, implying a significant drop in the cyclone’s central

pressure from the previous estimate. Based on pressure-wind

relationships, this low pressure would equate to maximum winds

around 45 kt, and that is set as the initial intensity for this

advisory.

Oscar is careening around the northern side of a mid- to

upper-level low, and its initial motion is now west-northwestward,

or 300/10 kt. As the circulation becomes more vertically aligned

in the coming days, the cyclone is forecast to be pushed

westward to west-southwestward by the flow on the back side of a

trough that is dropping southward over the eastern Atlantic. After

48 hours, Oscar is expected to recurve sharply and accelerate toward

the north Atlantic ahead of an approaching mid-latitude trough.

The global models have come into much better agreement on Oscar’s

eventual recurvature and acceleration, and confidence in the NHC

track forecast has increased. In fact, the 00Z guidance suite

required a significant increase in Oscar’s forecast forward speed

on days 4 and 5, and the new NHC track forecast is much faster than

the previous one at the end of the forecast period, jumping

northward by about 10 degrees of latitude. This new forecast is

close to the TVCN multi-model consensus and HCCA model on day 5,

but it’s still not as fast as the 00Z GFS and ECMWF guidance.

Gradually decreasing shear and warmer waters ahead of Oscar should

allow for a steady increase in intensity during the next few days,

and the cyclone is also expected to take on a more tropical

convective pattern in about 36 hours. The intensity models are

showing a little more intensification than before, and the new NHC

intensity forecast has been nudged upward, showing Oscar becoming a

hurricane in 3-4 days. Still, this forecast lies near the lower

bound of the intensity guidance, and additional upward adjustments

may be required in future advisories. Now that most of the models

are showing more acceleration of Oscar toward the north Atlantic

later in the forecast period, there is also more definitive

consensus that Oscar will become an extratropical low by day 5, and

that is now indicated in the official forecast.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 27/0900Z 27.3N 47.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 27/1800Z 27.1N 49.1W 45 KT 50 MPH

24H 28/0600Z 26.2N 52.0W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 28/1800Z 25.7N 54.6W 55 KT 65 MPH…TROPICAL CYCLONE

48H 29/0600Z 25.9N 56.6W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 30/0600Z 28.4N 57.4W 65 KT 75 MPH

96H 31/0600Z 35.0N 52.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

120H 01/0600Z 45.0N 39.0W 60 KT 70 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

$$

Forecaster Berg