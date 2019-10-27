27 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 T.S.

27 Oct Sun 2019

Tropical Report

800 AM EDT Sun Oct 27

PABLO STRENGTHENS WHILE ACCELERATING AWAY FROM THE AZORES

500 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Today: Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the morning. High 86F. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 81F.

Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 9.6 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 83.1°F L 74.8°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1013.00 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.26 in

This month: 4.44 in

0 days since rain

13 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 24.52 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:0.6% illumination

NEW MOON

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

