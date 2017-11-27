November 28, 2017

27 Nov Weather In Cayman

November 27, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

27 Nov Mon 2017

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Not available.

See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.  

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 87%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 7.1    HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 85.3°F  L 71.7°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ENE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1013.20 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 16.52 in    Last 24 hrs 4.86 This month:  14.51 in

  19 Rain days in Oct  19 Rain days in Nov   o days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 60.24 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in.  Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F

in NOV 82°F

Moon: 58% Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN NOV 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

For Tropical Weather go to:

National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 27 Nov Weather In Cayman – Caribbean Edition says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:24 am

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News 27 Nov Mon 2017 Weather In Cayman Synopsis Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.     Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared Humidity: 87%  (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 7.1    HIGH … Link: 27 Nov Weather In Cayman […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*