27 May 2017 Weather in Cayman

May 27 Saturday 2017
Synopsis
Light easterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure extending from the central Atlantic Ocean and across the Gulf of Mexico. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 77% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 13.2 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.7°F L 80.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 5-10 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1016:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 3.10 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 2.21 in
5 Rain days in April 9 Rain days in May 7 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.48 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in May 5.2 in. Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in May 82°F
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN MAY 2017 – Click to enlarge
