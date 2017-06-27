27 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 27 Tuesday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Jun 27 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A tropical wave over western Africa is forecast to emerge into the
far eastern Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. Some development of this
system is possible later this week before environmental
conditions become unfavorable for development over the weekend.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Beven
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Jun 27 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Dora, located a few hundred miles south of the southern tip of the
Baja California peninsula.
1. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form late this week a
few hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico. Some
gradual development of this system is possible over the weekend
while it moves west-northwestward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
Forecaster Pasch
Hurricane Dora Discussion Number 10
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP042017
300 AM MDT Tue Jun 27 2017
Over the past several hours, the satellite presentation of Dora has
degraded with cooling eye temperatures and breaks in the eyewall
convection noted in the northwestern quadrant. Dvorak estimates
are dropping and support a wind speed of 70 kt for this advisory.
Dora is moving into cooler waters and a drier airmass, which should
cause steady weakening over the next couple of days. Model guidance
has come into better agreement on Dora becoming a tropical storm
later today and a tropical depression by Thursday. The NHC
intensity prediction is on the low side of the guidance since ASCAT
confirmed Dora is a rather small tropical cyclone, and these types
of systems are known to disappear rather quickly in the cold eastern
Pacific waters. It would not be surprising if Dora dissipated
faster than shown below.
Dora is moving west-northwestward or 295/10 kt. A large deep-layer
ridge to the north of the hurricane should keep it moving on a
west-northwestward track during the next 24 to 36 hours. After
that time, a weaker and more shallow Dora should turn generally
westward in the low-level flow before opening up into a trough by
day 4. Guidance has shifted slightly northward during this cycle,
perhaps due to a deeper model representation of Dora at the current
time. The new NHC track forecast reflects that trend and lies a bit
north of the previous one, close to the latest multi-model
consensus.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 27/0900Z 18.8N 109.2W 70 KT 80 MPH
12H 27/1800Z 19.3N 110.6W 60 KT 70 MPH
24H 28/0600Z 19.9N 112.4W 50 KT 60 MPH
36H 28/1800Z 20.4N 114.2W 40 KT 45 MPH
48H 29/0600Z 20.8N 116.0W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
72H 30/0600Z 21.0N 119.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
96H 01/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
