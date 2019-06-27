27 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

27 Jun Thu 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Brennan
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Alvin, located several hundred miles south of the southerntip of the Baja California peninsula.
1. An area of low pressure is expected to develop in a few days several hundred miles southwest of the southern coast of Mexico. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter and a tropical depression could develop by late this weekend or early next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
Forecaster Zelinsky
TINY ALVIN STRENGTHENS OVER THE OPEN PACIFIC OCEAN.
ropical Storm Alvin Discussion Number 7
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP012019
300 AM MDT Thu Jun 27 2019
Alvin’s satellite presentation is much improved since this time
yesterday, consisting of a small but distinct CDO with extremely
cold overshooting cloud tops of about -90C near the well-defined
center. Outflow is fairly symmetrical due to the low vertical wind
shear conditions affecting the compact cyclone. A 0435Z ASCAT-A pass
revealed that tropical-storm-force winds only extended 15-20 nmi
away from the center in the northern semicircle along with one peak
wind vector of 46 kt located in the northwestern quadrant near the
overshooting cloud tops. Given Alvin’s small size and likely
undersampling by the scatterometer instrument, the intensity is
raised to 50 kt, which is consistent with ADT and SATCON estimates.
The initial position and motion vector of 300/11 kt are based on
ASCAT-A/-C scatterometer wind data and passive microwave fixes.
Although the new track has been shifted north of the previous
advisory track, there otherwise are no significant changes to the
previous forecast track reasoning. Alvin is expected to move
steadily west-northwestward around the southwestern periphery of a
deep-layer subtropical ridge that extends westward from northwestern
Mexico. The latest track guidance has again shifted northward and
the new NHC track has likewise been shifted northward, but not quite
as far the consensus models out of the respect for the lower
latitude ECMWF and FSSE models.
Additional strengthening is expected during the next 12 to 24 hours
while Alvin remains over SSTs greater than 26 deg C and within a low
vertical wind shear regime. By 36 hours, however, the combination of
cooling SSTs and a more stable airmass is forecast to induce steady
to rapid weakening. Alvin is expected to degenerate into a remnant
low by late Saturday, and dissipate by Monday. The NHC intensity
forecast is similar to a blend of the consensus models IVCN. HCCA,
and FSSE.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 27/0900Z 15.1N 111.9W 50 KT 60 MPH
12H 27/1800Z 15.9N 113.5W 55 KT 65 MPH
24H 28/0600Z 17.3N 116.0W 55 KT 65 MPH
36H 28/1800Z 18.7N 118.1W 45 KT 50 MPH
48H 29/0600Z 19.6N 119.9W 35 KT 40 MPH
72H 30/0600Z 20.7N 122.7W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
96H 01/0600Z…DISSIPATED
Forecaster Stewart
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Showers along with light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Additionally, a tropical wave just west of Cayman will enhance our chances of heavy showers and thunder today. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
Humidity: 71% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.2 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.1° F L 77.9°F
Winds: Today ENE 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1014.90 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.76 in
Last 24 hrs 0.07 in This month: 1.65 in
0 days since rain
6 rain days in June
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 14.59 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.
Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June: 84°F
MOON: 30% illumination
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
