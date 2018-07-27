27 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Cangialosi

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Gilma, located near 1250 miles west-southwest of the southern

tip of the Baja California peninsula, and also on Tropical

Depression Nine-E, located about 1300 miles east-southeast of Hilo,

Hawaii.

1. An area of low pressure is forecast to form south of Mexico by early

next week. Gradual development is possible thereafter while the

system moves westward to west-northwestward, well south of the coast

of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light southeasterly winds, smooth to slight seas and isolated showers are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west. Humidity: 83% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 12.8 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.3°F L 78.2°F

Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: SE 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1014.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.04 This month: 1.37 in 0 days since rain 6 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.83 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 100% FULL MOON

