July 27, 2018

27 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

July 27, 2018 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

27 Jul Fri 2018

Tropical Report

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Cangialosi

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Gilma, located near 1250 miles west-southwest of the southern
tip of the Baja California peninsula, and also on Tropical
Depression Nine-E, located about 1300 miles east-southeast of Hilo,
Hawaii.

1. An area of low pressure is forecast to form south of Mexico by early
next week. Gradual development is possible thereafter while the
system moves westward to west-northwestward, well south of the coast
of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Gilma are issued under WMO
header WTPZ33 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP3.
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Gilma are issued under
WMO header WTPZ23 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP3.

Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Nine-E are issued under
WMO header WTPZ34 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP4.
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Nine-E are issued under
WMO header WTPZ24 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP4.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light southeasterly winds, smooth to slight seas and isolated showers are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
 

Humidity: 83%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 12.8   EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 91.3°F  L 78.2°F

Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: SE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.80 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 11.49 in    Last 24 hrs 0.04 This month:  1.37 in  0 days since rain 6 rain days in July

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 18.83 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  100%  FULL MOON

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News,News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 26 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – Caribbean Edition says:
    July 26, 2018 at 10:26 am

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News 26 Jul Thu 2018 Tropical Report   Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days. $$ Forecaster Roberts   Tropical Weather… Link: 26 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News, News, Weather Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*