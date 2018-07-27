27 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

27 Jul Fri 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Cangialosi
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Gilma, located near 1250 miles west-southwest of the southern
tip of the Baja California peninsula, and also on Tropical
Depression Nine-E, located about 1300 miles east-southeast of Hilo,
Hawaii.
1. An area of low pressure is forecast to form south of Mexico by early
next week. Gradual development is possible thereafter while the
system moves westward to west-northwestward, well south of the coast
of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Gilma are issued under WMO
header WTPZ33 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP3.
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Gilma are issued under
WMO header WTPZ23 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP3.
Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Nine-E are issued under
WMO header WTPZ34 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP4.
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Nine-E are issued under
WMO header WTPZ24 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP4.
Forecaster Avila
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 83% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.8 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.3°F L 78.2°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: SE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.04 This month: 1.37 in 0 days since rain 6 rain days in July
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.83 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon illumination: 100% FULL MOON
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
[…] Source: Cayman Eye News 26 Jul Thu 2018 Tropical Report Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days. $$ Forecaster Roberts Tropical Weather… Link: 26 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report […]