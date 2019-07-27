27 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

27 Jul Sat 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Jul 27 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours as a weak tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
Humidity: 85% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.3 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 91°F. Yesterday: H 0.2° F L 80.2°F
Winds: Today E 10-15 mph Tonight NE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.56 in
3 days since rain
9 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.86 in
Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 26% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
