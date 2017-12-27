December 27, 2017

Weather In Cayman

27 Dec Wed 2017

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Moderate northeasterly winds and rough seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with the high pressure system lingers over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area drifting southwest.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 76%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.5   HIGH  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 84.4°F  L 74.8°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ENE 15-25 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1019.00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 14.66 in    Last 24 hrs 0.oo This month:  2.40 in

  21 Rain days in Nov  5 Rain days in Dec   17 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 62.80 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F

in Dec 82°F

 

62% illuminated  Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

  1. 27 Dec Weather In Cayman – Caribbean Edition says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:12 am

