April 27, 2019

27 Apr Sat 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light winds and smooth to slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean remains slack. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.

Humidity: 70% (DOWN from yesterday)


UV: 13.0 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 87.6° F L 77.4°F
Winds: Today ENE 10-15 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.12 in This month: 1.79 in

0 days since rain

10 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 9.11 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April: 81°F

MOON: 44% illumination

Waning Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

