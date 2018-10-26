26 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A low pressure system located about 1200 miles east-northeast of the

northern Leeward Islands has changed little in organization since

last night. However, environmental conditions appear conducive for

further development and this system will likely become a tropical or

subtropical cyclone later today or tonight while it moves generally

northward over the central Atlantic. After that time, the low is

forecast to turn westward and remain well to the north or northeast

of the Lesser Antilles through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas

Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service, under AWIPS

header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and available on the Web

at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml

Forecaster Zelinsky