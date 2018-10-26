26 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

26 Oct Fri 2018
Tropical Report
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A low pressure system located about 1200 miles east-northeast of the
northern Leeward Islands has changed little in organization since
last night. However, environmental conditions appear conducive for
further development and this system will likely become a tropical or
subtropical cyclone later today or tonight while it moves generally
northward over the central Atlantic. After that time, the low is
forecast to turn westward and remain well to the north or northeast
of the Lesser Antilles through early next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas
Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service, under AWIPS
header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and available on the Web
at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml
Forecaster Zelinsky
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located
several hundred miles south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec is associated
with a trough of low pressure. Although strong upper-level winds
and nearby dry air may limit development during the next couple of
days, some slow organization of this disturbance is possible late
this weekend and early next week while it moves generally westward
at 10 to 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Zelinsky
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 92% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 9.9 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 89.3°F L 74.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: light and variable GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: light and variable GC
Barometer: 1013,30 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 12.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.05 This month: 2.38 in 0 days since rain 12 rain days in October
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 38.60 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in. Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON:
96% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN OCTOBER 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
Speak Your Mind