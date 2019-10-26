26 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 T.S.

26 Oct Sat 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Oct 26
PABLO SLIGHTLY STRONGER… …EXPECTED TO PASS NEAR OR OVER THE EASTERN AZORES TONIGHT
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Cloudy rainy conditions along with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds and moderate to rough seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to the interaction between an upper level low pressure system and a tropical wave over the Cayman area. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving west to northwest.
Humidity: 50% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 9.1 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 91.1°F L 78.5°F
Winds: Today SE 10-20 mph Tonight SE 10-20 mph
Barometer: 1014.30 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.89 in
This month: 4.18 in
0 days since rain
12 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 24.26 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON:4% illumination
OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
