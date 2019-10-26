26 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 T.S.

26 Oct Sat 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Oct 26

PABLO SLIGHTLY STRONGER… …EXPECTED TO PASS NEAR OR OVER THE EASTERN AZORES TONIGHT

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Cloudy rainy conditions along with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds and moderate to rough seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to the interaction between an upper level low pressure system and a tropical wave over the Cayman area. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving west to northwest.

Humidity: 50% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 9.1 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 91.1°F L 78.5°F

Winds: Today SE 10-20 mph Tonight SE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1014.30 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.89 in

This month: 4.18 in

0 days since rain

12 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 24.26 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:4% illumination

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com