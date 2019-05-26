26 May Weather in Cayman

26 May Sun 2019

Weather in Cayman

Moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure over the southeastern US.

Humidity: 75% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 13.0 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 88.6° F L 76.6°F

Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1014.10 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 0.18 in This month: 0.91 in

0 days since rain

5 rain days in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 10.09 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in May: 82°F



MOON: 52% illumination

Waning Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown