26 May 2017 Weather in Cayman

Synopsis

Moderate southeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 79%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 13.8 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 91.2°F  L 82.4°F  

Wind direction TODAY:  ENE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 3.10 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  2.21 in

5 Rain days in April   9 Rain days in May   6 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 8.48 in

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.  Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May 82°F

Moon: 1% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN MAY 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL


FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

