26 Mar Weather in Cayman

26 Mar Tue 2019

Weather in Cayman

A weak pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean will support light winds and slight seas over the Cayman area during the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Humidity: 66% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 14.2 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of our website. Yesterday: H 86.0°F L 71.6°F

Winds: Today NNE 20-30 mph Tonight NNE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1016.60 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.92 in 2 days since rain 6 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 7.26 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.

Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F



Sea Temperature in March: 81°F



MOON: 66% illumination

Waning Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

