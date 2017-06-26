26 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 26 Monday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Jun 26 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Pasch
Hurricane Dora Discussion Number 6
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP042017
400 AM CDT Mon Jun 26 2017
Dora has continued to intensify overnight with a well-defined eye on
microwave data and occasional hints of an eye on conventional
satellite imagery. The cloud pattern has also become more symmetric
than 6 hours ago, with outflow expanding in all quadrants. Satellite
estimates supported an intensity of 65 kt at 0600 UTC, but with the
improving satellite presentation since that time, the initial wind
speed is set to 70 kt. Dora has about 12-24 hours to further
strengthen before a combination of cooling SSTs and a more
dry and stable environment likely causes the hurricane to start to
decay. Interestingly, the models are in poor agreement on the
weakening rate of Dora, with the regional hurricane models showing
the cyclone losing strength much faster than the statistical aids.
Since the shear is expected to remain low, which would normally
inhibit dry air intrusions, the NHC forecast is a little higher than
the model consensus, closer to the SHIPS/LGEM solutions and the
previous NHC forecast. Given the spread in the guidance, this is a
low confidence forecast.
Dora is moving west-northwestward or 295/11 kt. A strong mid-level
ridge to the north of Dora is expected to steer the tropical
cyclone west-northwestward over the next couple of days. Dora
should turn westward in about 3 days as it loses deep convection and
becomes a more shallow low. Models have shifted a bit southward
since the previous advisory, and the official NHC track forecast
follows suit. The global models also show Dora weakening into a
trough by day 5, and this is reflected in the dissipation forecast
for that time.
Although Dora is forecast to remain offshore, the outer bands of the
tropical cyclone could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of
coastal southwestern Mexico through this evening.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 26/0900Z 16.7N 105.3W 70 KT 80 MPH
12H 26/1800Z 17.4N 106.8W 80 KT 90 MPH
24H 27/0600Z 18.2N 108.7W 75 KT 85 MPH
36H 27/1800Z 18.8N 110.4W 60 KT 70 MPH
48H 28/0600Z 19.2N 112.1W 50 KT 60 MPH
72H 29/0600Z 19.9N 115.1W 35 KT 40 MPH…POST-TROPICAL
96H 30/0600Z 20.0N 118.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
120H 01/0600Z…DISSIPATED
Forecaster Blake
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Isolated showers along with light to moderate easterly winds and moderate seas is expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave currently over Jamaica moves west. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 83% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.3 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 86.4°F L 79.5°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1015:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 4.63 in
9 Rain days in May 9 Rain days in June 3 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 12.63 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
Moon: 9% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
