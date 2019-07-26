July 26, 2019

26 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

26 Jul Fri 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Jul 26 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours as a weak tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers Southwest of the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 77% (DOWN from yesterday)


UV: 12.5 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 79°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 91.9° F L 80.3°F 
Winds: Today ENE 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1015.30 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.56 in

2 days since rain

9 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.86 in

Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

Sea Temperature in July: 84°F

MOON: 36% illumination

Waning Crescent
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

