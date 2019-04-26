26 Apr Weather in Cayman

26 Apr Fri 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area during the next 24 hours.
Humidity: 77% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.1 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 73°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 88.1° F L 73.2°F
Winds: Today SE 10-15 mph Tonight Light & variable
Barometer: 1014.60 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 0.98 in
Last 24 hrs 0.0 in This month: 1.67 in
2 days since rain
9 rain days in April
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 8.98 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April: 81°F
MOON: 54% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
