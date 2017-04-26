April 26, 2017

26 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

April 26, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

Apr 26 Wednesday 2017

Synopsis

Partly cloudy skies along with light easterly winds and slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as weak ridge lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 84%  (Same as yesterday)

UV: 13.3 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 86.7°F  L 74.5°F  

Wind direction TODAY: SSE: 5-10 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014:00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 1.42 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  3.10 in

6 Rain days in March   5 Rain days in April   4 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 6.27 in

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.

Average rainfall in April 1.3 in.  Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April 81°F

Moon: 0% illuminated NM

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL


FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 26 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman – Caribbean Edition says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:43 am

    […] Cayman Eye News | 26 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman Apr 26 Wednesday 2017 Synopsis Partly cloudy skies along with light easterly winds and slight […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*