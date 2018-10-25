25 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dis

24 Oct Wed 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A low pressure system centered about 900 miles east-northeast of the
northern Leeward Islands is gradually becoming better defined and
the associated shower and thunderstorm activity is showing signs of
organization. This low is expected to move generally northward over
the next couple of days into an area where environmental conditions
are forecast to be conducive for further development, and a tropical
or subtropical storm is likely to form by early this weekend. After
that time, the system is forecast to turn westward well to the north
or northeast of the Lesser Antilles through early next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas
Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service, under AWIPS
header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and available on the Web
at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml
Forecaster Zelinsky
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A trough of low pressure is producing limited shower activity
several hundred miles south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec. Some
gradual development of this system is possible through early next
week while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph, far
from land.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Zelinsky
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 9.6 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 88.5°F L 75.2°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 5-10 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: light and variable GC
Barometer: 1013,50 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 12.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.13 This month: 2.33 in 0 days since rain 10 rain days in October
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 38.55 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in. Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON:
99% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN OCTOBER 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
