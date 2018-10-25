25 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dis

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A low pressure system centered about 900 miles east-northeast of the

northern Leeward Islands is gradually becoming better defined and

the associated shower and thunderstorm activity is showing signs of

organization. This low is expected to move generally northward over

the next couple of days into an area where environmental conditions

are forecast to be conducive for further development, and a tropical

or subtropical storm is likely to form by early this weekend. After

that time, the system is forecast to turn westward well to the north

or northeast of the Lesser Antilles through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas

Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service, under AWIPS

header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and available on the Web

at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml

Forecaster Zelinsky