June 25, 2017

25 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 25, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

June 25 Sunday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Jun 25 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Pasch

Tropical Storm Dora Discussion Number 2

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP042017

400 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017

Satellite images indicate that the tropical cyclone has been

intensifying. The overall coverage of the deep convection has been

increasing with more banding features noted than late yesterday.

Microwave and conventional satellite data also suggest that some

primitive inner-core features have developed. Based on the

increased central organization and a Dvorak classification of 2.5

from TAFB, the initial wind speed is set to 35 kt.

There are no obvious environmental impediments to further

strengthening during the next couple of days with low shear, high

mid-level moisture, and warm SSTs in the forecast. Guidance is in

good agreement on steady intensification, and Dora could become a

hurricane in a day or two. Thereafter, Dora should move across much

cooler SSTs and into a more dry and stable airmass, causing the

cyclone to weaken and eventually become a remnant low by day 4. The

latest NHC intensity forecast is adjusted a bit upward in agreement

with the HWRF, SHIPS and NOAA corrected-consensus models.

The initial motion is west-northwest or 300 degrees at 10 kt. A

large mid-level high centered over northwestern Mexico should

continue to steer Dora on this general course during the next couple

of days. The storm will likely take a westward turn by midweek once

the cyclone weakens and becomes more steered by the lower-level

winds. Model guidance remains in good agreement on this track,

resulting in high confidence that Dora will move parallel to the

coast of Mexico, keeping the tropical-storm-force winds offshore.

Only cosmetic changes were made to the previous forecast, and the

NHC track prediction remains close to the multi-model consensus.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 25/0900Z 14.7N 100.9W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 25/1800Z 15.5N 102.5W 45 KT 50 MPH

24H 26/0600Z 16.4N 104.3W 55 KT 65 MPH

36H 26/1800Z 17.5N 106.1W 65 KT 75 MPH

48H 27/0600Z 18.4N 107.9W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 28/0600Z 19.5N 111.2W 40 KT 45 MPH

96H 29/0600Z 20.3N 114.5W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 30/0600Z 20.0N 117.5W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

$$

Forecaster Blake


 

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 79%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 11.3 EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 89.5°F  L 77.4°F

Wind direction TODAY:  E 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1013:00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  4.63 in

9 Rain days in May   9 Rain days in June   2 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 12.63 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F

in June 84°F

Moon: 3% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge


http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

For Tropical Weather go to:

National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.s

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 25 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – Caribbean Edition says:
    June 25, 2017 at 10:20 am

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News June 25 Sunday 2017 Tropical Report Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Sun Jun 25 2017 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$ Forecaster Pasch Tropical Storm Dora Discussion… Link: 25 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*