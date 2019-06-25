25 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

25 Jun Tue 2019

Tropical Report

icons.wxug.com

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT MonTue Jun 25 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Zelinsky

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico, is showing some signs of organization. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for some additional development and this system is likely to become a tropical depression during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward away from the coast of Mexico. After that time, environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive for tropical cyclone formation.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Forecaster Brown

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a weak pressure gradient across the Caribbean. Hazy conditions are also expected to persist over the next few days. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Humidity: 79% (Same as yesterday)



UV: 12.3 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 91.7° F L 80.2°F

Winds: Today ENE 10-15 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1014.7 0 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 3.76 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.17 in

7 days since rain

4 rain days in June

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 13.11 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.

Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in June: 84°F



MOON: 49% illumination

Waning Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/