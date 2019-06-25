25 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

25 Jun Tue 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT MonTue Jun 25 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Zelinsky
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico, is showing some signs of organization. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for some additional development and this system is likely to become a tropical depression during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward away from the coast of Mexico. After that time, environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive for tropical cyclone formation.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
Forecaster Brown
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a weak pressure gradient across the Caribbean. Hazy conditions are also expected to persist over the next few days. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west.
Humidity: 79% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 12.3 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 91.7° F L 80.2°F
Winds: Today ENE 10-15 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1014.7 0 mb Rising slowly
Rain: Last month: 3.76 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.17 in
7 days since rain
4 rain days in June
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 13.11 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.
Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June: 84°F
MOON: 49% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
Speak Your Mind