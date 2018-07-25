July 25, 2018

25 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

25 Jul Wed 2018

Tropical Report

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Jul 25 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Forecaster Roberts

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Jul 25 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A disorganized area of disturbed weather associated with a trough
of low pressure is moving westward, and is now located several
hundred miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja
California peninsula. Conditions are expected to become favorable
for gradual development during the next few days while the system
moves toward the west or west-northwest away from the coast of
Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

2. A small area of low pressure accompanied by limited shower activity
is located around 1450 miles southwest of the southern tip of the
Baja California peninsula. Some development is possible today or
tomorrow. Afterward, environmental conditions are expected to
become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation as the system
moves generally westward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light southeasterly winds, smooth to slight seas and isolated showers are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
 

Humidity: 92%  (Same as yesterday)

UV: 11.7   EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 93.0°F  L 77.7°F

Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE 15-10 mph

Barometer: 1015.20 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 11.49 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.83 in  5 days since rain 5 rain days in July

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 18.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  95%  Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

