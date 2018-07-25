25 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Jul 25 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$

Forecaster Roberts

500 AM PDT Wed Jul 25 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A disorganized area of disturbed weather associated with a trough

of low pressure is moving westward, and is now located several

hundred miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja

California peninsula. Conditions are expected to become favorable

for gradual development during the next few days while the system

moves toward the west or west-northwest away from the coast of

Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

2. A small area of low pressure accompanied by limited shower activity

is located around 1450 miles southwest of the southern tip of the

Baja California peninsula. Some development is possible today or

tomorrow. Afterward, environmental conditions are expected to

become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation as the system

moves generally westward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light southeasterly winds, smooth to slight seas and isolated showers are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west. Humidity: 92% (Same as yesterday) UV: 11.7 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.0°F L 77.7°F

Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE 15-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1015.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.83 in 5 days since rain 5 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 95% Waxing Gibbous

