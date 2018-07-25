25 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

25 Jul Wed 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Jul 25 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.
Forecaster Roberts
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Jul 25 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A disorganized area of disturbed weather associated with a trough
of low pressure is moving westward, and is now located several
hundred miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja
California peninsula. Conditions are expected to become favorable
for gradual development during the next few days while the system
moves toward the west or west-northwest away from the coast of
Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
2. A small area of low pressure accompanied by limited shower activity
is located around 1450 miles southwest of the southern tip of the
Baja California peninsula. Some development is possible today or
tomorrow. Afterward, environmental conditions are expected to
become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation as the system
moves generally westward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Avila
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 92% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 11.7 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.0°F L 77.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE 15-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.83 in 5 days since rain 5 rain days in July
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.29 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon illumination: 95% Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge
