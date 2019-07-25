25 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 Dist.

25 Jul Thu 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT The Jul 25 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical Depression Dalila

DALILA BARELY A TROPICAL DEPRESSION… …EXPECTED TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW LATER TODAY

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours as a weak tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 78% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 12.2 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 79.3° F L 79.2°F

Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight NE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.20 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.56 in

1 day since rain

9 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.86 in

Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 45% illumination

Waning Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

