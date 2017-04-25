25 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

April 25, 2017

Synopsis

Light and variable winds are expected over the next 15 hours as a cold front becomes stationary across western Cuba this morning. Light easterly winds are and slight seas are expected from tonight. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 84%  (Same as yesterday)

UV: 12.2 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 87.9°F  L 76.1°F  

Wind direction TODAY: SSW: 5-10 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1012:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 1.42 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  3.10 in

6 Rain days in March   5 Rain days in April   3 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 6.27 in

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.

Average rainfall in April 1.3 in.  Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April 81°F

Moon: 1% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL


FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

*