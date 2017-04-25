25 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

Light and variable winds are expected over the next 15 hours as a cold front becomes stationary across western Cuba this morning. Light easterly winds are and slight seas are expected from tonight. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.

Humidity: 84% (Same as yesterday)

UV: 12.2 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today's current temperature Yesterday: H 87.9°F L 76.1°F

Wind direction TODAY: SSW: 5-10 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 5-10 mph



Barometer: 1012:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 1.42 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 3.10 in



6 Rain days in March 5 Rain days in April 3 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 6.27 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.

Average rainfall in April 1.3 in. Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April 81°F

Moon: 1% illuminated

