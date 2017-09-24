24 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 H/canes (Atlantic)

Sep 24 Sun 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Sep 24 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Maria, located a few hundred miles east-northeast of Great Abaco
Island in the Bahamas, and on Hurricane Lee, located over the
central Atlantic Ocean almost a thousand miles east of Bermuda.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Brown
LEE CONTINUES TO RAPIDLY INTENSIFY
Hurricane Lee Discussion Number 25
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017
500 AM AST Sun Sep 24 2017
Since the earlier special advisory issued to make Lee a hurricane,
the eye has become much better defined in IR imagery, indicating
that the hurricane has continued to rapidly intensify. The initial
intensity has therefore been increased to 75 kt, based on an
application of the Dvorak technique to the latest IR imagery. It
should be noted that in this case, the intensity is fairly uncertain
given the lack of ground truth and the small size of the cyclone.
At this point, it is hard to judge how long this period of rapid
intensification will continue. On one hand, Lee is expected to
remain in a relatively unstable and low-shear environment for the
next several days. On the other, despite the clearing of the eye,
cloud tops have not cooled significantly overnight, and the slow
motion of Lee allows the possibility that the storm could begin to
interact with its own cold wake. The NHC forecast brings Lee to
near major hurricane strength in 24 h, and then keeps Lee around
that intensity through day 4, similar to the FSSE model. By the end
of the forecast, higher shear, due in part to the outflow of
Hurricane Maria, could cause Lee to weaken, so the NHC forecast is a
little lower at that point.
Lee is drifting southward for now, but a southeastward motion is
still forecast to begin later today. Very little change has been
made to the NHC forecast, which is mainly just an update of the
previous one. The models have come into better agreement that Lee
will be primarily steered for the next several days by a mid-level
ridge building to the northwest. By day 5, a trough associated
with Maria and the subtropical ridge should cause Lee to begin
recurving. Since the model spread has decreased, confidence in
that aspect of the forecast has increased this morning.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 24/0900Z 31.8N 50.1W 75 KT 85 MPH
12H 24/1800Z 31.6N 49.6W 85 KT 100 MPH
24H 25/0600Z 31.1N 48.9W 95 KT 110 MPH
36H 25/1800Z 30.6N 48.8W 95 KT 110 MPH
48H 26/0600Z 30.2N 49.4W 95 KT 110 MPH
72H 27/0600Z 30.5N 51.3W 90 KT 105 MPH
96H 28/0600Z 32.0N 52.5W 90 KT 105 MPH
120H 29/0600Z 34.5N 51.4W 80 KT 90 MPH
Forecaster Zelinsky
NOAA HURRICANE HUNTER FINDS THAT MARIA IS SLIGHTLY WEAKER… …INTERESTS ALONG THE CAROLINA AND MID-ATLANTIC COASTS SHOULD MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF MARIA
Hurricane Maria Discussion Number 33
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017
500 AM EDT Sun Sep 24 2017
A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating Maria has reported
700-mb flight-level winds of 107 kt in the southeastern eyewall,
with surface wind estimates from the Stepped Frequency Microwave
Radiometer between 75-80 kt. The plane also reported that the
central pressure has risen to 948 mb inside a 30 n mi wide eye.
Based on these data, the initial intensity is nudged downward to
95 kt, and it is possible that this is a bit generous.
The initial motion is 355/8, with Maria currently being steered by
the flow between the Atlantic subtropical ridge and a cut-off
low/trough over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the southeastern
United States. A general motion toward the north or north-
northwest should continue for the next 3 days or so, with some
decrease in forward speed as a mid-latitude westerly ridge moves
through the New England states to the north of the hurricane. After
72 h, the westerlies move south and erode the subtropical ridge,
which should allow Maria to recurve to the northeast. The track
guidance supports this scenario, although there is some
disagreement on the timing and the location of the recurvature.
The new forecast track lies a little to the north and west of the
previous track in best agreement with the HFIP Corrected consensus
model. However, the 72 and 96 h points lie a little to the east of
the forecasts of the GFS and ECMWF models. Regardless of where the
recurvature occurs, Maria is a large cyclone and the associated
tropical storm force winds could eventually reach a portion of the
North Carolina coast.
Fluctuations in intensity appear likely during the next 24-36 h as
Maria remains over warm water and in an environment of light or
moderate shear. After that time, the hurricane is likely to
encounter the colder water left by Hurricane Jose, which should
cause a weakening trend. The new intensity forecast follows the
overall trend of the guidance and, except for a downward nudge at
12 and 24 h, is similar to the previous forecast.
KEY MESSAGES:
1. Maria’s forecast track continues to be northward, paralleling the
U.S. east coast, and it is likely that some direct impacts will
occur along portions of the coast next week. Interests along the
coast of the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic should monitor the
progress of Maria, as tropical storm or hurricane watches may be
needed for part of this area later today.
2. Swells from Maria are increasing along the coast of the
southeastern United States and are expected to reach the
Mid-Atlantic coast today. These swells will likely cause dangerous
surf and rip currents at the beach through much of next week. For
more information, please monitor information from your local
National Weather Service office at www.weather.gov.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 24/0900Z 27.9N 72.7W 95 KT 110 MPH
12H 24/1800Z 28.9N 72.8W 95 KT 110 MPH
24H 25/0600Z 30.1N 73.0W 95 KT 110 MPH
36H 25/1800Z 31.2N 73.1W 90 KT 105 MPH
48H 26/0600Z 32.1N 73.2W 85 KT 100 MPH
72H 27/0600Z 34.0N 73.5W 75 KT 85 MPH
96H 28/0600Z 35.0N 72.5W 70 KT 80 MPH
120H 29/0600Z 36.0N 69.0W 65 KT 75 MPH
Forecaster Beven
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sun Sep 24 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Pilar, located near the southwest coast of Mexico.
1. A broad area of low pressure continues to produce disorganized
showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Pacific. Some gradual
development of this system is possible before it moves inland over
Central America in a few days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
Public Advisories on Pilar are issued under WMO header WTPZ33 KNHC
and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP3.
Forecast/Advisories on Pilar are issued under WMO header WTPZ23 KNHC
and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP3.
Forecaster Brown
PILAR BRINGING HEAVY RAIN TO PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST MEXICO
Tropical Storm Pilar Discussion Number 3
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP182017
400 AM CDT Sun Sep 24 2017
Recent microwave imagery from an AMSU overpass indicate that the
low-level structure of Pilar is rather messy. It is possible that
the low-level center may be reforming under the convection to the
west, but there have been no recent higher resolution microwave or
ASCAT overpasses to confirm this. Despite this, a blend of Dvorak
estimates from TAFB and SAB now supports an initial intensity of 40
kt. Given a lack of any other data to go off of, that has been used
as the basis for the initial intensity.
The initial motion estimate is a highly uncertain 335/4 kt, based in
part on extrapolation from the previous motion. There is still a
high spread among the models in the first 24 h of the forecast.
Several models, including the GFS, forecast that Pilar will move
quickly inland and dissipate. A few others, like the HWRF, keep the
center of Pilar just far enough offshore to maintain a coherent
vortex for about 72 hours. Finally, the ECMWF is an outlier in
showing Pilar reforming to the west and stalling off the west coast
of Jalisco for 24 h before moving inland and dissipating. In the
interest of continuity, the NHC forecast for this advisory does not
account for any reformation of the center, and shows Pilar moving
steadily northward to north-northwestward until dissipation, like
the HWRF. The NHC forecast is close to the multi-model consensus,
though in this case so many members quickly show dissipation, that
relatively few members are averaged together.
The intensity forecast is also complicated by land interaction. SSTs
near the southwest coast of Mexico are very warm, and the shear is
forecast to remain low for about 36 h. The NHC intensity forecast
only shows slight intensification since significant land interaction
is still expected. In the event that Pilar stays farther offshore,
it could become stronger than currently forecast. Regardless of how
much Pilar intensifies, a sharp increase in shear around 48 h should
quickly cause the cyclone to weaken to a remnant low and eventually
dissipate.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 24/0900Z 19.1N 105.6W 40 KT 45 MPH
12H 24/1800Z 19.5N 105.8W 45 KT 50 MPH
24H 25/0600Z 20.2N 105.9W 45 KT 50 MPH
36H 25/1800Z 21.0N 105.8W 40 KT 45 MPH
48H 26/0600Z 22.0N 106.0W 30 KT 35 MPH
72H 27/0600Z 24.0N 107.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
96H 28/0600Z…DISSIPATED
Forecaster Zelinsky
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Light southerly winds and slight seas along with isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as Hurricane Maria moves over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving northwest. National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Hurricane Lee and Maria. Please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov for further information. THESE HURRICANES POSE NO THREAT TO THE CAYMAN ISLANDS.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 77% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 11.6 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 92.4°F L 78.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: SSE 5-10 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: SE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1010:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 4.29 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 4.56 in
16 Rain days in Aug 13 Rain days in Sep 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 28.06 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Sep 8.2 in. Average temperature in Sep: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in Sep 84°F
Moon: 18% Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN SEP 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
