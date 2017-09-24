24 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 H/canes (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Sep 24 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Maria, located a few hundred miles east-northeast of Great Abaco

Island in the Bahamas, and on Hurricane Lee, located over the

central Atlantic Ocean almost a thousand miles east of Bermuda.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Brown

LEE CONTINUES TO RAPIDLY INTENSIFY



Hurricane Lee Discussion Number 25

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017

500 AM AST Sun Sep 24 2017

Since the earlier special advisory issued to make Lee a hurricane,

the eye has become much better defined in IR imagery, indicating

that the hurricane has continued to rapidly intensify. The initial

intensity has therefore been increased to 75 kt, based on an

application of the Dvorak technique to the latest IR imagery. It

should be noted that in this case, the intensity is fairly uncertain

given the lack of ground truth and the small size of the cyclone.

At this point, it is hard to judge how long this period of rapid

intensification will continue. On one hand, Lee is expected to

remain in a relatively unstable and low-shear environment for the

next several days. On the other, despite the clearing of the eye,

cloud tops have not cooled significantly overnight, and the slow

motion of Lee allows the possibility that the storm could begin to

interact with its own cold wake. The NHC forecast brings Lee to

near major hurricane strength in 24 h, and then keeps Lee around

that intensity through day 4, similar to the FSSE model. By the end

of the forecast, higher shear, due in part to the outflow of

Hurricane Maria, could cause Lee to weaken, so the NHC forecast is a

little lower at that point.

Lee is drifting southward for now, but a southeastward motion is

still forecast to begin later today. Very little change has been

made to the NHC forecast, which is mainly just an update of the

previous one. The models have come into better agreement that Lee

will be primarily steered for the next several days by a mid-level

ridge building to the northwest. By day 5, a trough associated

with Maria and the subtropical ridge should cause Lee to begin

recurving. Since the model spread has decreased, confidence in

that aspect of the forecast has increased this morning.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 24/0900Z 31.8N 50.1W 75 KT 85 MPH

12H 24/1800Z 31.6N 49.6W 85 KT 100 MPH

24H 25/0600Z 31.1N 48.9W 95 KT 110 MPH

36H 25/1800Z 30.6N 48.8W 95 KT 110 MPH

48H 26/0600Z 30.2N 49.4W 95 KT 110 MPH

72H 27/0600Z 30.5N 51.3W 90 KT 105 MPH

96H 28/0600Z 32.0N 52.5W 90 KT 105 MPH

120H 29/0600Z 34.5N 51.4W 80 KT 90 MPH

$$

Forecaster Zelinsky

NOAA HURRICANE HUNTER FINDS THAT MARIA IS SLIGHTLY WEAKER… …INTERESTS ALONG THE CAROLINA AND MID-ATLANTIC COASTS SHOULD MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF MARIA



Hurricane Maria Discussion Number 33

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM EDT Sun Sep 24 2017

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating Maria has reported

700-mb flight-level winds of 107 kt in the southeastern eyewall,

with surface wind estimates from the Stepped Frequency Microwave

Radiometer between 75-80 kt. The plane also reported that the

central pressure has risen to 948 mb inside a 30 n mi wide eye.

Based on these data, the initial intensity is nudged downward to

95 kt, and it is possible that this is a bit generous.

The initial motion is 355/8, with Maria currently being steered by

the flow between the Atlantic subtropical ridge and a cut-off

low/trough over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the southeastern

United States. A general motion toward the north or north-

northwest should continue for the next 3 days or so, with some

decrease in forward speed as a mid-latitude westerly ridge moves

through the New England states to the north of the hurricane. After

72 h, the westerlies move south and erode the subtropical ridge,

which should allow Maria to recurve to the northeast. The track

guidance supports this scenario, although there is some

disagreement on the timing and the location of the recurvature.

The new forecast track lies a little to the north and west of the

previous track in best agreement with the HFIP Corrected consensus

model. However, the 72 and 96 h points lie a little to the east of

the forecasts of the GFS and ECMWF models. Regardless of where the

recurvature occurs, Maria is a large cyclone and the associated

tropical storm force winds could eventually reach a portion of the

North Carolina coast.

Fluctuations in intensity appear likely during the next 24-36 h as

Maria remains over warm water and in an environment of light or

moderate shear. After that time, the hurricane is likely to

encounter the colder water left by Hurricane Jose, which should

cause a weakening trend. The new intensity forecast follows the

overall trend of the guidance and, except for a downward nudge at

12 and 24 h, is similar to the previous forecast.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Maria’s forecast track continues to be northward, paralleling the

U.S. east coast, and it is likely that some direct impacts will

occur along portions of the coast next week. Interests along the

coast of the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic should monitor the

progress of Maria, as tropical storm or hurricane watches may be

needed for part of this area later today.

2. Swells from Maria are increasing along the coast of the

southeastern United States and are expected to reach the

Mid-Atlantic coast today. These swells will likely cause dangerous

surf and rip currents at the beach through much of next week. For

more information, please monitor information from your local

National Weather Service office at www.weather.gov.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 24/0900Z 27.9N 72.7W 95 KT 110 MPH

12H 24/1800Z 28.9N 72.8W 95 KT 110 MPH

24H 25/0600Z 30.1N 73.0W 95 KT 110 MPH

36H 25/1800Z 31.2N 73.1W 90 KT 105 MPH

48H 26/0600Z 32.1N 73.2W 85 KT 100 MPH

72H 27/0600Z 34.0N 73.5W 75 KT 85 MPH

96H 28/0600Z 35.0N 72.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

120H 29/0600Z 36.0N 69.0W 65 KT 75 MPH

$$

Forecaster Beven

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Sep 24 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Pilar, located near the southwest coast of Mexico. 1. A broad area of low pressure continues to produce disorganized

showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Pacific. Some gradual

development of this system is possible before it moves inland over

Central America in a few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent. Public Advisories on Pilar are issued under WMO header WTPZ33 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP3.

Forecast/Advisories on Pilar are issued under WMO header WTPZ23 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP3. Forecaster Brown PILAR BRINGING HEAVY RAIN TO PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST MEXICO Tropical Storm Pilar Discussion Number 3

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP182017

400 AM CDT Sun Sep 24 2017 Recent microwave imagery from an AMSU overpass indicate that the

low-level structure of Pilar is rather messy. It is possible that

the low-level center may be reforming under the convection to the

west, but there have been no recent higher resolution microwave or

ASCAT overpasses to confirm this. Despite this, a blend of Dvorak

estimates from TAFB and SAB now supports an initial intensity of 40

kt. Given a lack of any other data to go off of, that has been used

as the basis for the initial intensity. The initial motion estimate is a highly uncertain 335/4 kt, based in

part on extrapolation from the previous motion. There is still a

high spread among the models in the first 24 h of the forecast.

Several models, including the GFS, forecast that Pilar will move

quickly inland and dissipate. A few others, like the HWRF, keep the

center of Pilar just far enough offshore to maintain a coherent

vortex for about 72 hours. Finally, the ECMWF is an outlier in

showing Pilar reforming to the west and stalling off the west coast

of Jalisco for 24 h before moving inland and dissipating. In the

interest of continuity, the NHC forecast for this advisory does not

account for any reformation of the center, and shows Pilar moving

steadily northward to north-northwestward until dissipation, like

the HWRF. The NHC forecast is close to the multi-model consensus,

though in this case so many members quickly show dissipation, that

relatively few members are averaged together. The intensity forecast is also complicated by land interaction. SSTs

near the southwest coast of Mexico are very warm, and the shear is

forecast to remain low for about 36 h. The NHC intensity forecast

only shows slight intensification since significant land interaction

is still expected. In the event that Pilar stays farther offshore,

it could become stronger than currently forecast. Regardless of how

much Pilar intensifies, a sharp increase in shear around 48 h should

quickly cause the cyclone to weaken to a remnant low and eventually

dissipate. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 24/0900Z 19.1N 105.6W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 24/1800Z 19.5N 105.8W 45 KT 50 MPH

24H 25/0600Z 20.2N 105.9W 45 KT 50 MPH

36H 25/1800Z 21.0N 105.8W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 26/0600Z 22.0N 106.0W 30 KT 35 MPH

72H 27/0600Z 24.0N 107.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 28/0600Z…DISSIPATED $$

Forecaster Zelinsky