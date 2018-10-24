24 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

24 Oct Wed 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the
central tropical Atlantic Ocean is associated with a broad area
of low pressure located a little over 900 miles east of the
northern Leeward Islands. This system is expected to move slowly
northward over the next few days into an area where environmental
conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development. A
tropical or subtropical depression could form over the weekend while
the system turns westward well to the northeast of the Lesser
Antilles.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.
Forecaster Roberts
500 AM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently
downgraded Tropical Depression Willa, located well inland over
west-central Mexico near Durango.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Roberts
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 75% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 9.8 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 86.8°F L 76.1°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 5-10 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 12.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.15 This month: 2.20 in 0 days since rain 10 rain days in October
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 38.42 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in. Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON:
FULL MOON
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN OCTOBER 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
