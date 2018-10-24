24 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

Humidity: 75% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 9.8 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 86.8°F L 76.1°F



Wind direction TODAY: NE 5-10 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 5-10 mph GC



Barometer: 1014.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 12.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.15 This month: 2.20 in 0 days since rain 10 rain days in October



2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 38.42 in



Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in October 9.2 in. Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:

FULL MOON

