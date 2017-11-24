24 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

24 Nov Fri 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
100 AM EST Fri Nov 24 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Cangialosi
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
400 AM PST Fri Nov 24 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Beven
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 80% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 7.3 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 86.4°F L 72.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: S 5-10 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: Light & variable GC
Barometer: 1013.60 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 16.52 in Last 24 hrs 2.36 This month: 10.15 in
19 Rain days in Oct 17 Rain days in Nov 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 55.78 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in. Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in NOV 82°F
Moon: 29% Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN NOV 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
