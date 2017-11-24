November 24, 2017

24 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

24 Nov Fri 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
100 AM EST Fri Nov 24 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Cangialosi

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
400 AM PST Fri Nov 24 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Beven

 

 

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Not available.

See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.  

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 80%  (Same as yesterday)

UV: 7.3    HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 86.4°F  L 72.0°F

Wind direction TODAY:  S 5-10 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: Light & variable

Barometer: 1013.60 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 16.52 in    Last 24 hrs 2.36 This month:  10.15 in

  19 Rain days in Oct  17 Rain days in Nov   0 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 55.78 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in.  Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F

in NOV 82°F

Moon: 29% Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN NOV 2017 – Click to enlarge

