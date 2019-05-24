24 May Weather in Cayman

24 May Fri 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
20% Precip Day. 10% Precip Night.
Partly cloudy Day. Clear tonight
Humidity: 72% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.1 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 97.0° F L 76.7°F
Winds: Today ENE 15-25 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1012.70 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.87 in
Last 24 hrs 0.16 in This month: 0.73 in
0 days since rain
3 rain days in May
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 9.92 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.
Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in May: 82°F
MOON: 70% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
