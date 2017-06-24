June 24, 2017

24 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 24 Saturday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The Weather Prediction Center is issuing advisories on Post-Tropical

Cyclone Cindy, located over the central Appalachian Mountains.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Jun 24 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Thunderstorm activity associated with a low pressure system located

a few hundred miles southeast of Acapulco, Mexico, has continued to

become better organized since yesterday. Upper-level winds are

gradually becoming more conducive for development, and a tropical

depression is likely to form later today or on Sunday while the low

moves west-northwestward at 10 mph parallel to the coast of Mexico.

Heavy rains are possible in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and

Guerrero during the next couple of days, and interests along the

southwestern coast of Mexico should monitor the progress of this

system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

Forecaster Stewart


 

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 92%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 12.0 EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 90.6°F  L 78.7°F

Wind direction TODAY:  E 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1013:00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  4.63 in

9 Rain days in May   9 Rain days in June   0 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 12.63 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F

in June 84°F

Moon: 0% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge


FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

For Tropical Weather go to:

National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

