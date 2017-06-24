24 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The Weather Prediction Center is issuing advisories on Post-Tropical

Cyclone Cindy, located over the central Appalachian Mountains.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Berg

500 AM PDT Sat Jun 24 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Thunderstorm activity associated with a low pressure system located

a few hundred miles southeast of Acapulco, Mexico, has continued to

become better organized since yesterday. Upper-level winds are

gradually becoming more conducive for development, and a tropical

depression is likely to form later today or on Sunday while the low

moves west-northwestward at 10 mph parallel to the coast of Mexico.

Heavy rains are possible in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and

Guerrero during the next couple of days, and interests along the

southwestern coast of Mexico should monitor the progress of this

system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

Forecaster Stewart





