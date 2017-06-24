24 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 24 Saturday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The Weather Prediction Center is issuing advisories on Post-Tropical
Cyclone Cindy, located over the central Appalachian Mountains.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Berg
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. Thunderstorm activity associated with a low pressure system located
a few hundred miles southeast of Acapulco, Mexico, has continued to
become better organized since yesterday. Upper-level winds are
gradually becoming more conducive for development, and a tropical
depression is likely to form later today or on Sunday while the low
moves west-northwestward at 10 mph parallel to the coast of Mexico.
Heavy rains are possible in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and
Guerrero during the next couple of days, and interests along the
southwestern coast of Mexico should monitor the progress of this
system.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
Forecaster Stewart
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 92% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.0 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.6°F L 78.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 4.63 in
9 Rain days in May 9 Rain days in June 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 12.63 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
Moon: 0% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
