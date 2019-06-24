24 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

24 Jun Mon 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Latto/Brown

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico have changed little in organization overnight. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward away from the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Forecaster Latto/Brown

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light easterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a weak pressure gradient across the Caribbean. Hazy conditions are also expected to persist over the next few days. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 79% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 11.7 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 92.1° F L 81.3°F

Winds: Today E 10-15 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.76 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.17 in

6 days since rain

4 rain days in June

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 13.11 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.

Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in June: 84°F



MOON: 58% illumination

GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/