24 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$

Forecaster Roberts

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Shower activity associated with a small low pressure area located

more than 1700 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja

California Peninsula has decreased and tropical cyclone formation is

no longer anticipated. The system most likely will degenerate into a

trough of low pressure and move into the Central Pacific basin in a

day or so.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

2. Although the shower activity associated with a weak low pressure

area located several hundred miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico has

increased some in organization this morning, no significant

development is expected during the next day or two. However,

conditions could become a little more favorable for tropical cyclone

formation by this weekend while the system moves toward the west or

west-northwest away from the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light southeasterly winds and smooth to slight seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient remains weak across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west. Humidity: 92% (Same as yesterday) UV: 11.7 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.5°F L 78.9°F

Wind direction TODAY: SE 5-10 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: Light & variable GC

Barometer: 1014.90 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.83 in 4 days since rain 5 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 90% Waxing Gibbous

