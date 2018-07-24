July 24, 2018

24 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

24 Jul Tue 2018

Tropical Report

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$
Forecaster Roberts

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Shower activity associated with a small low pressure area located
more than 1700 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja
California Peninsula has decreased and tropical cyclone formation is
no longer anticipated. The system most likely will degenerate into a
trough of low pressure and move into the Central Pacific basin in a
day or so.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

2. Although the shower activity associated with a weak low pressure
area located several hundred miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico has
increased some in organization this morning, no significant
development is expected during the next day or two. However,
conditions could become a little more favorable for tropical cyclone
formation by this weekend while the system moves toward the west or
west-northwest away from the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light southeasterly winds and smooth to slight seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient remains weak across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
 

Humidity: 92%  (Same as yesterday)

UV: 11.7   EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 93.5°F  L 78.9°F

Wind direction TODAY: SE 5-10 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: Light & variable

Barometer: 1014.90 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 11.49 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.83 in  4 days since rain 5 rain days in July

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 18.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  90%  Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News, News, Weather
